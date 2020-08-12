Local leaders react to Kamala Harris being selected as Joe Biden’s running mate

MIAMI – Presidential candidate Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that Senator Kamala Harris would be his running mate ahead of November's election.

There are some in South Florida who were very pleased to see Harris on the ticket.

Voter Carline Paul is proud that Biden’s female VP pick shares her same background.

"I wanted a woman that is tough, that is going to stand next to him, and a black woman so I'm very proud as a Caribbean woman to have a woman from Jamaica from a black woman that is well educated that will stand by Biden," said Paul.

Kamala Harris’ strengths are also being applauded by democratic politicians from South Florida.

In a statement, congresswoman Debbie Wassermann Schultz says she’s thrilled, saying in part:

"I am very eager for Sen. Harris, someone I proudly call a friend, to show Americans what two competent, smart and qualified presidential candidates look like on one ticket."

Congresswoman Donna Shalala believes the timing is crucial, behind what she says is the perfect pick to solve the country’s economic strifes, racial divisions and the COVID-19 consequences.

“This campaign is about leadership, competent leadership,” said Shalala. “It’s about saving lives and Joe Biden with Kamala Harris; they’re just going to be an extraordinary team. We’ve just not had that leadership from the White House or the Governor’s office.”