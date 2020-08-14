Woman uses boy’s backpack to steal cognac from Jensen’s Liquors

MIAMI – A woman used a boy’s backpack to steal French cognac from a Miami liquor store. She and a man took five bottles of Hennesy valued at $300.

The couple targeted Jensen’s Liquors at 1646 SW 27th Ave., near Miami’s Little Havana. Surveillance video shows her sneaking three bottles into the boy’s backpack.

Christian Sanz, the liquor store’s manager, said the man hid a bottle down his shorts and took hid a bottle in her thighs. They managed to steal them while he and another employee were distracted.

Surveillance video shows a man stealing from a liquor store on Thursday in Miami. (Local 10 News)

" I am on the phone,” Sanz said. “The lady is taking care of a customer. They got us!”

Sanz said it’s a financial set back they just can’t afford. He said the coronavirus pandemic has slowed business.

