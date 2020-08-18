Homestead Police Sergeant needs plasma donations after being hospitalized with COVID-19

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – The Homestead Police Department is asking for the public to help out a brother in need.

Homestead Police Sgt. Eric Reyes has been hospitalized at Baptist Homestead Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the department sent out a release stating that Sgt. Reyes’ doctors are requesting donations of plasma in order to help him recover.

He has blood type A+ but those who are types A-, O+ and O- are also being asked to donate.

Anyone interested in donating can reach out to One Blood at 1-888-936-6283 (option 9) and specify that you are donating to Eric Reyes at Baptist Homestead Hospital.

Reyes, 39, is a 15-year veteran of the Homestead Police Department. He is married with a 4-year-old daughter.