Miami-Dade man believes 2 men beat him up because he is Mexican immigrant

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Marcelo Labra said Thursday he couldn’t understand most of what two attackers were saying, but he knew it was hateful. He believes they targeted him because they hate immigrants.

The grandfather was walking his family’s dog on Tuesday in southwest Miami-Dade when two men attacked him while shouting profanities. One held him down while the other one beat him.

The attackers left him bloody and unconscious near Southwest 133rd Avenue and Southwest 47th Street where they live.

“He could have died out here alone,” Sabrina Enciso said.

Labra said he knows the two men attacked him because he is Mexican. They didn’t steal anything from him after kicking him and punching him. His right eye was bloodshot. His body was bruised.

“I feel like it’s a hate crime,” Enciso said, adding she has a message for the attackers: “You will be found and will be held accountable for what you’ve done to an entire family cause it’s not just one person you affected, you affected everyone.”

