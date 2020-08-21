Officer shoots man in Miami-Dade’s Crossings area, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A police officer shot a man in the stomach on Friday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

There was an abandoned machete at the scene of the shooting along Southwest 126th Avenue near Southwest 109th Terrace in The Crossings neighborhood.

Abandoned machete gathered as evidence at scene of police-involved shooting on Friday in Miami-Dade. (SKY 10)

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to 10811 SW 126 Ave., and took the man to Kendall Regional Medical Center’s Trauma Center.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.