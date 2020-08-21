Officer shoots man in Miami-Dade’s Crossings area, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A police officer shot a man in the stomach on Friday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade County, police said.
There was an abandoned machete at the scene of the shooting along Southwest 126th Avenue near Southwest 109th Terrace in The Crossings neighborhood.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to 10811 SW 126 Ave., and took the man to Kendall Regional Medical Center’s Trauma Center.
This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.