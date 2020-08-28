Teachers, parents feel anxiety with 1st day of classes approaching

MIAMI – Some Miami-Dade County public schools’ teachers said Friday that they feel unprepared to start online classes.

Karla Hernández-Mat, a special education teacher and president of United Teachers of Dade, said teachers didn’t have enough time to master the new digital platform before classes start on Monday.

“We have been frustrated,” Hernández-Mat said.

She and other teachers said they have had training, but not enough hands-on access because the company the district contracted didn’t have the platform ready early enough.

“I think they’re in over their head,” Hernández-Mat said.

Some parents are also worried about back-to-virtual-school day. Amanda Prieto said one of her daughters is starting third grade and her youngest will be in kindergarten. She worries the girls may not have the attention span needed to spend hours behind the computer.

“My primary concern is for my youngest,” Prieto said.

Prieto said her eldest misses her friends and the many opportunities she had to socialize with her friends. It’s an anxious time, she said. She still has to get school supplies because she just received the list on Friday.

“I am really worried about the teachers,” Prieto said.