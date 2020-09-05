Videos show porch pirates in Miami Lakes, Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla – Porch pirates recently targeted homes in Miami-Dade County and the victims want them caught.

Surveillance video from a Marbella Park community home in Miami Lakes shows a thief who is wearing a red vest when he took a box that didn’t belong to him.

Inside the box, there was a BBQ grill that was meant to be used with a family on the beach this weekend.

In Miami Gardens, video shows a thief who was also wearing red. He jumped a fence, stole a package and drove away in an SUV.

The victims are asking anyone with information about the thefts to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.