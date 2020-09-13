Coronavirus: Florida reports 2,431 new cases, 8 deaths

Florida reported 2,431 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and only 8 new deaths statewide. The positivity rate from yesterday’s tests was 4.26%, down from 4.42% from Sunday.
Those numbers come as Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Miami-Dade and Broward counties can begin Phase 2 of reopening beginning Monday.
Encouraging trends in positivity rates have also led the state to declare that bars can reopen at 50% capacity starting Monday, though local leaders can still restrict that, which Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has already said he’ll do.
Florida is now up to 663,994 confirmed cases, 12,608 resident deaths and 41,297 hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, according to the state health department’s dashboard.
Another 156 nonresidents have died from COVID-19 in the state.
The new deaths reported over the past 24 hours include 1 in Broward and 0 in Palm Beach. Miami-Dade County reported a total of 2,880 deaths from its report of 2,882 on Sunday with DOH reporting -2 for its death total in the 24 hour period. The Department of Health does state that its daily data is provisional and subject to change.
The statewide positivity rate over the past seven days is 4.93% and the two-week positivity rate is 4.95%.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 164,086 (+296)
Deaths: 2,880 (-2)
Yesterday’s positivity: 4.34%
14-day positivity: 6.44%
7-day positivity: 5.88%
BROWARD
Cases: 74,434 (+245)
Deaths: 1,280 (+1)
Yesterday’s positivity: 3.02%
14-day positivity: 4.13%
7-day positivity: 3.24%
MONROE
Cases: 1,779 (+11)
Deaths: 20 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 3.57%
14-day positivity: 8.79%
7-day positivity: 4.03%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 44,025 (+192)
Deaths: 1,196 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 3.25%
14-day positivity: 3.14%
7-day positivity: 3.53%
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
Latest totals
The United States has passed 6.5 million confirmed cases, with over 193,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 3.5 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 28.8 million. There have been more than 920,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 19.5 million being declared recovered.
Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:
- Sunday: 2,431
- Saturday: 3,190
- Friday: 3,650
- Thursday: 2,583
- Wednesday: 2,056
- Tuesday: 1,823
- Monday: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
Related links
List of cases by city in South Florida
Hospital bed capacity and availability
Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter