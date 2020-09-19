Coronavirus: Florida reports 3,573 new cases Saturday

Florida reported 3,573 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday along with 62 more deaths.
The state now has 13,287 deaths as a result of the virus after crossing 13,000 this week.
Florida is now up to 681,233 confirmed cases, 13,287 resident deaths and 163 non-resident deaths. 42,374 hospitalizations have been attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, according to the state health department’s dashboard.
Miami-Dade County passed 3,000 deaths on Saturday. The new deaths confirmed over the past 24 hours include 28 in Miami-Dade County, two in Broward, five in Palm Beach County and no new deaths in Monroe — mortality numbers there have stayed the same at 22.
On Friday, data reported to the Agency for Health Care Administration showed that the number of COVID-19 positive patients that are currently hospitalized is down more than 70 percent since July. As posted on the Agency for Health Care Administration’s hospitalization dashboard, there are 2,382 current hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
In Miami-Dade, there are 315 hospitalizations with the primary diagnosis of COVID-19, the highest in the state. In Broward, there are 228 hospitalizations with the primary diagnosis of COVID-19. The numbers are as of 12:16 p.m. on 9/19.
Yesterday’s statewide positivity rate was 4.53%. The two-week positivity rate is 4.66% and the 7-day is 4.25%.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 166,516 (+536)
Deaths: 3,055 (+28)
Yesterday’s positivity: 4.02%
BROWARD
Cases: 75,499 (+233)
Deaths: 1,319 (+2)
Yesterday’s positivity: 3.06%
MONROE
Cases: 1,804 (+3)
Deaths: 22 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 2.02%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 45,156 (+250)
Deaths: 1,277 (+5)
Yesterday’s positivity: 4.07%
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
Latest totals
The United States has passed 6.7 million confirmed cases, with over 198,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 2.5 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 30.5 million. There have been more than 953,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 20.8 million being declared recovered.
Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:
- Saturday: 3,573
- Friday: 3,204
- Thursday: 3,255
- Wednesday: 2,355
- Tuesday: 3,116
- Monday: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
