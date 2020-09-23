Questions continue to swirl around Miami football coach’s shooting death

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE – A 15-year-old teenager, who was the other person inside a Miami-Dade Public Schools' coach’s home when he was found shot, is cooperating with police and has not been named as a suspect, according to investigators.

Corey Smith, 46, was found dead in his West Little River home at 9:30 a.m. Detectives believe he was shot several times about 9:10 a.m.

Miami-Dade Police said the other person inside Smith’s West Little River home when paramedics and police arrived Monday morning was the teenager. He is the son of Lamar Alexander, one of two suspects killed in the hijacking of a UPS truck driver last December. The pursuit ended with a Dec. 5 shootout in Miramar. Alexander, 41, and three others died.

Smith told Local 10 in December after the Miramar shooting that Alexander was his brother and that, “He just made bad decisions in life and it cost him.”

Several of Smith’s relatives have been interviewed as part of the investigation, Local 10 learned. Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said on Monday that the teen was not injured in the shooting Monday.

Detectives have been in and out of Smith’s Northwest Miami-Dade home since Monday and were back on the scene Wednesday morning, collecting evidence. Local 10 crews were there as detectives walked out of the home with bagged items of evidence. At one point, a police K9 was also brought to the home.

“Coach Corey,” as he was known, worked for 20 years for Miami-Dade Public Schools, most recently as head football coach at Miami Senior High School.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.