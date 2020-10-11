Coronavirus: Florida reports 5,570 new cases Sunday after missing a day due to inaccurate data dump

Florida reported an increase of 5,570 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after failing to report any updated numbers on Saturday.
According to the Florida Department of Health, “a data dump of previously reported lab results prevented the reporting system from normal processing of lab results on Oct 9, causing an inaccurate representation of data for Oct 9 and 10.”
Sunday’s report confirmed 178 additional residents’ deaths. On Wednesday, Florida hit a milestone passing 15,000 fatalities when including non-residents who died here.
Florida is now up to 734,491 confirmed cases and 15,364 resident deaths from COVID-19 that occurred here, according to the health department’s dashboard.
At least 45,924 hospitalizations have been attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak with 309 new hospitalizations reported since Friday.
The statewide positivity rate from yesterday’s testing was 3.47%, according to the health department. The 14-day average positivity is 4.59% and the 7-day is 4.75%.
The increased death toll includes 30 from Miami-Dade County, 12 from Broward, and 21 from Palm Beach County.
Miami-Dade officials have announced the first confirmed case for a public school student since schools reopened this week.
Florida’s health department has also released a second batch of data on COVID-19 infections at Florida schools statewide.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 175,118 (+1,006)
Deaths: 3,439 (+30)
Yesterday’s positivity: 4.48%
BROWARD
Cases: 79,332 (+537)
Deaths: 1,467 (+12)
Yesterday’s positivity: 3.66%
MONROE
Cases: 1,958 (+31)
Deaths: 24 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 4.49%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 47,955 (+307)
Deaths: 1,446 (+21)
Yesterday’s positivity: 2.32%
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
Latest totals
The United States has passed 7.7 million confirmed cases, with over 214,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 3 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 37.3 million. There have been more than 1 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 25.9 million being declared recovered.
Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:
- Sunday: 5,570
- Saturday: State provided no updated information
- Friday: 2,908
- Thursday: 3,306
- Wednesday: 2,582
- Tuesday: 2,251
- Monday: 1,415
- Oct. 4: 1,844
- Oct. 3: 2,811
- Oct. 2: 2,660
- Oct. 1: 2,628
- Sept. 30: 1,948
- Sept. 29: 3,266
- Sept. 28: 738
- Sept. 27: 1,882
- Sept. 26: 2,795
- Sept. 25: 2,847
- Sept. 24: 2,541
- Sept. 23: 2,590
- Sept. 22: 2,470
- Sept. 21: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
