Joe Biden coming back to Broward County on Thursday

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Pennsylvania on Saturday. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Joe Biden will make at least one more visit to South Florida before Election Day.

The Democratic presidential nominee will be in Broward County on Thursday, his campaign announced.

No further details about the upcoming visit have been revealed, aside from the fact that the former vice president will also stop in Tampa as part of the trip.

Biden was in Broward on Oct. 13, when he held a drive-in rally at Miramar Regional Park and spoke to seniors at Southwest Focal Point Community Center in Pembroke Pines.

The heavily democratic Broward County is key to Biden’s chances in the critical swing state of Florida, which carries 29 electoral votes.

Former President Barack Obama rallied voters in North Miami on Saturday in support of Biden.

That came on the same day President Donald Trump was in Palm Beach County casting his ballot.

Election Day is Nov. 3, though millions of Floridians have voted already.

