This Week in South Florida: Javier Fernandez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – One of the most expensive and nasty races for the Florida State Senate anywhere in the state comes from District 39, which includes south Miami-Dade County and all of the Florida Keys.

The district race has a much broader implication as well.

That’s because Florida Democrats are trying to pick up seats and even the balance of power in the state legislature.

Democrat Javier Fernandez is an attorney and current State Representative running against Republican Ana Maria Rodriguez.

