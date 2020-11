Tri-Rail will resume service in South Florida on Tuesday after a two-day suspension because of Tropical Storm Eta.

The storm caused minimal damage to the Tri-Rail Corridor, according to the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority.

For more information about the service, call 1-800-874-7245 or visit Tri-Rail’s site.

Full Screen 1 / 16 Local 10 viewer picture of effects of Eta in South Florida.

