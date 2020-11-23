Miami man wins $1 million lottery scratch-off top prize

MIAMI – It will be a celebratory Thanksgiving week for one Miami man who just scored a $1 million top prize from a scratch-off.

Gustavo Canizares, 56, of Miami, found himself with a lucky ticket in The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 game, Florida Lottery officials say, and he elected to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

Canizares bought the $30 scratcher from the Liberty Calle 8 at 8590 Southwest 8th Street. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

That game features 155 top prizes of at least $1 million, Florida Lottery says.

Last week, another Miami man scratched his way to a $500,000 top prize on a $5 ticket bought at a local gas station.

Earlier this month a Broward man scored a $1 million prize from a different $5 scratcher.

Florida Lottery says scratch-offs make up about 75% of their ticket sales and generated over $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the 2019-20 fiscal year.