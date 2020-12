Coronavirus: Florida reports 8,598 new cases Sunday, 81 resident deaths

The Florida Department of Health reported 8,598 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as 81 more resident deaths.

The state is now up to 1,125,931 total cases of COVID-19 and 19,866 resident deaths, according to the health department.

Florida has also reported that at least 267 non-resident deaths have occurred here, and there have been at least 58,127 hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak.

The statewide positivity rate from yesterday’s testing was 7.88%. The 14-day average positivity rate is 8.14% and the 7-day average is 8.03%.

Deaths confirmed in the past day include 16 in Miami-Dade County, 11 in Broward County and two in Palm Beach County.

The latest numbers come as the United States received vaccine approval from the FDA on Friday. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida’s long-term care facility residents could be receiving their vaccine shots in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, the health department released an updated list of the schools across the state that have confirmed COVID-19 cases. There are at least 1,217 primary and secondary schools with cases, the data shows.

County by county

MIAMI-DADE

Cases: 257,857 (+2,395)

Deaths: 3,981 (+16)

Yesterday’s positivity: 8.17%

BROWARD

Cases: 120,166 (+737)

Deaths: 1,741 (+11)

Yesterday’s positivity: 6.86%

MONROE

Cases: 3,821 (+24)

Deaths: 28 (unchanged)

Yesterday’s positivity: 9.96%

PALM BEACH

Cases: 72,708 (+461)

Deaths: 1,768 (+2)

Yesterday’s positivity: 6.31%

For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.

Latest totals

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is more than 72 million. There have been more than 1.6 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 47 million being declared recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has passed 16.1 million confirmed cases, with more than 298,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest totals in the world. Over 6.2 million Americans have been deemed recovered.

Florida’s daily new cases reported have trended as follows:

Dec. 13: 8,958

Dec. 12: 10,577

Dec. 11: 11,699

Dec. 10: 11,335

Dec. 9: 9,592

Dec. 8: 7,985

Dec. 7: 7,711

Dec. 6: 8,436

Dec. 5: 10,431

Dec. 4: 10,177

Dec. 3: 10,870

Dec. 2: 9,994

Dec. 1: 8,847

Nov. 30: 6,658

Nov. 29: 7,363

Nov. 28: 6,277

Nov. 26 and 27 combined: 17,344

Nov. 25: 8,376

Nov. 24: 8,555

Nov. 23: 6,331

Nov. 22: 6,586

Nov. 21: 8,410

Nov. 20: 9,085

Nov. 19: 9,085

Nov. 18: 7,925

Nov. 17: 7,459

Nov. 16: 4,663

Nov. 15: 10,105

Nov. 14: 4,544

Nov. 13: 6,933

Nov. 12: 5,607

Nov. 11: 5,838

Nov. 10: 4,353

Nov. 9: 3,924

Nov. 8: 6,820

Nov. 7: 4,452

Nov. 6: 5,245

Nov. 5: 6,257

Nov. 4: 4,423

Nov. 3: 4,637

Nov. 2: 4,651

Nov. 1: 4,865

Oct. 31: 2,331

Oct. 30: 5,592

Oct. 29: 4,198

Oct. 28: 4,115

Oct. 27: 4,298

Oct. 26: 3,377

Oct. 25: 2,385

Oct. 24: 4,471

Oct. 23: 3,689

Oct. 22: 5,557

Oct. 21: 2,145

Oct. 20: 3,662

Oct. 19: 1,707

Oct. 18: 2,539

Oct. 17: 4,044

Oct. 16: 3,449

Oct. 15: 3,356

Oct. 14: 2,883

Oct. 13: 2,725

Oct. 12: 1,533

Oct. 11: 5,570* (includes a data backlog)

Oct. 10: State provided no updated information

Oct. 9: 2,908

Oct. 8: 3,306

Oct. 7: 2,582

Oct. 6: 2,251

Oct. 5: 1,415

Oct. 4: 1,844

Oct. 3: 2,811

Oct. 2: 2,660

Oct. 1: 2,628

Sept. 30: 1,948

Sept. 29: 3,266

Sept. 28: 738

Sept. 27: 1,882

Sept. 26: 2,795

Sept. 25: 2,847

Sept. 24: 2,541

Sept. 23: 2,590

Sept. 22: 2,470

Sept. 21: 1,685

Sept. 20: 2,521

Sept. 19: 3,573

Sept. 18: 3,204

Sept. 17: 3,255

Sept. 16: 2,355

Sept. 15: 3,116

Sept. 14: 1,736

Sept. 13: 2,431

Sept. 12: 3,190

Sept. 11: 3,650

Sept. 10: 2,583

Sept. 9: 2,056

Sept. 8: 1,823

Sept. 7: 1,838

Sept. 6: 2,564

Sept. 5: 3,656

Sept. 4: 3,198

Sept. 3: 3,571

Sept. 2: 2,402

Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)

Aug. 31: 1,885

Aug. 30: 2,583

Aug. 29: 3,197

Aug. 28: 3,815

Aug. 27: 3,269

Aug. 26: 3,220

Aug. 25: 2,673

Aug. 24: 2,258

Aug. 23: 2,974

Aug. 22: 4,311

Aug. 21: 4,684

Aug. 20: 4,555

Aug. 19: 4,115

Aug. 18: 3,838

Aug. 17: 2,678

Aug. 16: 3,779

Aug. 15: 6,532

Aug. 14: 6,148

Aug. 13: 6,236

Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)

Aug. 11: 5,831

Aug. 10: 4,155

Aug. 9: 6,229

Aug. 8: 8,502

Aug. 7: 7,686

Aug. 6: 7,650

Aug. 5: 5,409

Aug. 4: 5,446

Aug. 3: 4,752

Aug. 2: 7,104

Aug. 1: 9,642

July 31: 9,007

July 30: 9,956

July 29: 9,446

July 28: 9,230

July 27: 8,892

July 26: 9,344

July 25: 12,199

July 24: 12,444

July 23: 10,249

July 22: 9,785

July 21: 9,440

July 20: 10,347

July 19: 12,478

July 18: 10,328

July 17: 11,466

July 16: 13,965

July 15: 10,181

July 14: 9,194

July 13: 12,624

July 12: 15,300

July 11: 10,360

July 10: 11,433

July 9: 8,935

July 8: 9,989

July 7: 7,347

July 6: 6,336

July 5: 10,059

July 4: 11,458

July 3: 9,488

July 2: 10,109

July 1: 6,563

June 30: 6,093

June 29: 5,266

June 28: 8,530

June 27: 9,585

June 26: 8,942

June 25: 5,004

June 24: 5,511

June 23: 3,289

June 22: 2,926

June 21: 3,494

June 20: 4,049

June 19: 3,822

June 18: 3,207

June 17: 2,610

June 16: 2,783

June 15: 1,758

June 14: 2,016

June 13: 2,581

June 12: 1,902

June 11: 1,698

June 10: 1,371

June 9: 1,096

