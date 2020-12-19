60ºF

Video shows police-involved shooting leaving man, 25, injured

Louis Aguirre, Anchor/Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department released a video on Friday that shows the Thursday night police-involved shooting that left Any Mansilla, 25, injured.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters Mansilla was armed with a sharp object and two officers fired their guns and another officer deployed a Taser.

“The Taser was ineffective,” Young said. “It was not enough to stop the threat. The subject continued to advance towards officers.”

Officers were responding to a domestic violence disturbance involving Mansilla and another man who told police officers Mansilla was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

