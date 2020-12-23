Fort Lauderdale lottery winner scores $2 million for the holidays

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A $10 scratch-off revealed a $2 million top prize for South Florida’s latest lucky lottery winner.

Genner Hernandez, 44, of Fort Lauderdale, hit it big on a 100X Scratch-Off ticket he bought at the Star K located at 2509 SW 9th Avenue, Florida Lottery officials announced.

He decided to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,605,000.

The Star K that sold the winning ticket gets a $4,000 bonus commission.

Florida Lottery says that the game Hernandez won launched in January and features eight top prizes of $2 million.

Just last week, it was announced that a 68-year-old Fort Lauderdale man won $5 million on a scratch-off.

According to Florida Lottery, scratch-offs make up about 75% of their ticket sales and generated over $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the last full fiscal year.

ALSO SEE

Broward man surprising teen daughter after $1 million lottery score

South Florida woman wins over $230,000 on Publix lottery quick pick

Florida man wins big money twice in lottery scratch-off game