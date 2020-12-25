Man, 37, killed in shooting near park in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 37-year-old father died after a shooting on Thursday near a Fort Lauderdale park where friends said he used to play dominoes frequently.

Witnesses who said they knew the slain man said his son witnessed the shooting. The man’s black Honda had bullet holes in the windshield and the driver’s side window.

Officers found him bleeding in the parked car near the playground at Lincoln Park at 625 NW 18th Ave. Fire Rescue personnel took him to Broward Health Medical Center where doctors pronounced him dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.