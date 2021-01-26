Gov. Ron DeSantis says more Publix pharmacies will offer COVID-19 vaccine to seniors

VERO BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Tuesday morning outside a Publix Super Market in Vero Beach to announce that the state is expanding its partnership with the grocery store chain.

DeSantis said eight Publix pharmacies in Indian River County will now offer the COVID-19 vaccine to people 65 and older, as well as 11 Publix pharmacies in St. Lucie County.

This brings the total number Publix pharmacies offering the vaccine in the state to 261 in 20 counties.

The governor said people will be able to sign up for appointments at the new vaccination locations beginning Wednesday morning.

Last week, DeSantis announced that all Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach County and two in Monroe County would also be offering the vaccine to seniors.

According to DeSantis, 100-125 shots will be offered at each location on a daily basis.

Visit publix.com/covidvaccine to book an appointment at a Publix store near you. Appointments are required to receive the vaccine.

