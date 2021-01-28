Florida’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign continues amid racial disparity

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – M.C. Montgomery drove to John Mullin Park on Thursday in Lauderhill to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He was afraid, but at 75 years old his risk is high.

The majority of the people who were there were Black, but that does not reflect the state’s reality. When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, there is a disproportionate racial disparity in Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s Thursday afternoon report, 1,567,152 people have been vaccinated, including 75,763 who are Black.

Officials also report 1,319,822 have received the first dose, including 61,731 who are Black. Only 247,330 have completed the two doses, including 14,032 who are Black.

Mabel Williams, a retired nurse, was also at the park’s drive-thru distribution center waiting for her vaccine. She said this is because there is a lot of fear.

“I called up to feel my older church sisters, and they are like ... ‘I don’t know,’ ‘I have to ask my son,’ ‘I have to ask my nephew,’” Williams said. “And I am like, ‘It’s your life! It’s your health! I am glad that I got it because, you know, it’s protecting myself.”

Capt. Jerry Gonzalez, of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, said the city is working on making sure it’s easy for people to have access to the life-saving vaccine. In Miami Gardens, the city provided free transportation to more than 100 seniors, so they could get their shots at the Jessie Trice Community Health Center.

President Joe Biden’s plan is to invest in educational programs and mobile clinics to solve the issue of mistrust, which is linked to a long history of racism and abuse.

