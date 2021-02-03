Detectives ask public for help with Miami burglary case

Detectives released the photo of a black 2004 Toyota Tacoma that was stolen in July from a home in Miami's Overtown neighborhood.

MIAMI – Detectives have been searching for a burglar since July. On Wednesday, they released a surveillance video and asked the public for help with finding who stole a black 2004 Toyota Tacoma with a skull decorative detail near the front bumper.

Detectives released the photo of a black 2004 Toyota Tacoma that was stolen in July from a home in Miami's Overtown neighborhood. (MPD)

The burglar broke into a home in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood that faces the Seybold Canal. The property stands along Northwest Eighth Street Road near Northwest Seventh Court and Ninth Street.

The burglar was wearing a white and black striped polo shirt, khaki-colored shorts, and black shoes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Miami Police Department’s burglary unit at 305-603-6030, or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-4877.