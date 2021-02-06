Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site opens in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – A COVID-19 vaccine pop-up location opened Saturday at a church in Hialeah.

Seniors in Hialeah are getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the by-appointment only site, which is open Saturday from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

The plan is to administer 500 vaccines. This is the second time that the site has been open at the church. The first time, 700 people received a COVID-19 vaccine.

“There was a huge waiting list that was created from the first vaccination program that we did and we want to make sure we get to other seniors in this community,” Commissioner Rene García, who represents the Hialeah area, said. “We’ve been working with the Hialeah housing committee, we’ve been working with the church, and a couple of not-for-profit organizations to make sure we get the vaccines to who needs them,” García said. They plan to have the second dose of the shots for this first group next week, according to García.

Ad

Moderna is the vaccine that will be administered.

“The Pfizer vaccine needs to be in super cold temperatures and Moderna can be used in off sites like we’re doing here,” García said.

Also on Saturday, the city of Miramar partnered with the state of Florida to administer vaccines.

People with appointments have been arriving at Christ Way Baptist Church since 8 a.m. and that site is open until 5 p.m.

Organizers said 1,000 vaccines will be distributed there.

Other Vaccine Information

With Floridians having trouble making appointments since vaccine distribution began, the state is hoping to make things easier with a centralized website: myvaccine.fl.gov.

Miami-Dade County coronavirus vaccine pre-registration site now live. Click here.

Ad

RELATED LINKS:

How to get a coronavirus vaccine in Miami-Dade County

Where are the coronavirus vaccine sites in Broward County

Print out your forms before you go, click here.

Time for your second vaccine? Here’s what you what you need to know