Woman stabbed in face, neck, arm says attack in South Beach was unprovoked

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A woman who remained hospitalized on Monday said she was on her phone while walking northbound on Collins Avenue in South Beach when Jasmine Bradley suddenly attacked her without warning, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Bradley, 27, told police officers that people had been “messing with her” all day Friday and the victim had spit at her and insulted her, but witnesses said she had been the one randomly threatening pedestrians, according to the arrest form.

Officers arrested Jasmine Bradley on Friday in Miami Beach. Records showed on Monday that she is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge in Miami-Dade County. (MDRC)

Witnesses identified Bradley as the woman who used stainless-steel grooming scissors to stab the victim about eight times. The victim’s facial wounds were on the right cheek, right eyebrow, and lower lip. She also suffered wounds to the back of the neck, both shoulders, and upper arm. She also lost her front tooth.

Bradely had a phone number from southwestern Wisconsin, according to the arrest form. Police officers said Bradley threw the scissors away in the bushes next to the public parking building at the corner of Collins Avenue and 12th Street.

Ad

Officers arrested her nearby on 14th Street. Records show Bradely is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge in Miami-Dade County.

Related links