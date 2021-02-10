School principals to explain why Broward teachers at-risk of COVID-19 can’t work remotely

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Principals at all Broward County public schools must meet with union representatives to explain the reasoning behind denying remote work extensions to vulnerable teachers, an arbitrator ruled on Wednesday.

Arbitrator Roger I. Abrams issued his ruling after agreeing with the Broward Teachers Union in that Broward County Public Schools had failed to provide enough information about the denials.

Anna Fusco, the BTU president, has accused Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie of not doing enough to protect teachers who are at risk of dying of COVID-19.

“The less than 10 percent of educators who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19 must be protected,” Fusco said. “With only about 27% of students back in the buildings, there is no reason this can’t be accomplished.”