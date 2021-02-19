Vigil for 20-year-old shooting victims includes prayers for justice

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Amid candles and star-shaped balloons, about 100 people turned out to pray for justice on Thursday night during a vigil for two 20-year-old shooting victims in Miami-Dade County.

A Feb. 5 shooting killed Zariyah Marshall and Dawann Graham in the Lincoln Fields Apartments community. Marshall was holding her baby daughter when she was wounded.

Organizers played Boyz II Men’s “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday” before a balloon release ceremony in solidarity with the victims’ families.

“We are going to continue to knock on doors,” Crystal Foster told the crowd during the vigil. “We are going to continue to pass out flyers until we get justice.”

Detectives, local pastors, activists, and the victims’ families are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

