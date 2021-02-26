Mother of woman killed in Broward: ‘I just want to know who, why’

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Alaysia Hart was visiting her mother in South Florida when she was shot and killed on Sunday in Broward County. She was 20 years old.

Through tears on Thursday night, Jessica Tyre said Hart had been living in Cape Coral with her fiancé and she was in town to have fun.

“I’m so sad that she’s gone,” Tyre said. “I feel like I’m going to wake up tomorrow and she’s going to be here but I know she’s not”

The shooting that killed Hart and injured two others was at an Exxon gas station at South Dixie Highway and Eighth Street in Pompano Beach. Tyre said her daughter’s body was next to a gas pump.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office detectives have video of a blue Ford Flex that might have been involved in the shooting. Tyre said detectives need witnesses and she needs peace.

“I just want to know why and I just want to know who,” Tyre said. “Please just tell the truth so I can set my baby free.”

Tyre and detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.