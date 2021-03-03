FEMA-supported vaccination site opens in Miami-Dade; DeSantis orders flags to be flown at half-staff for COVID-19 victims

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami Dade College’s North Campus is now home to a massive vaccination site run by the state and supported by FEMA.

A trial run took place before its grand opening Wednesday.

A total of 2,000 doses will be administered there per day, 500 of which will be the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The site is one of the first in the country to offer the single-dose shot.

“So if someone comes up and says, ‘I prefer Johnson & Johnson,’ we have a ticket system of 500 a day that allows you to get a ticket and once we run out up front, that is it for Johnson & Johnson for the day,” said Bruce Roberts, with the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Meanwhile, the Jackson Health System will now be giving shots to even more people, following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ latest executive order.

“(The) Jackson Health System has vaccinated over 97,000 members of the community,” Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya said.

Those now eligible for the vaccine are people 50 or older who are sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters and K-12 school personnel.

All must show a badge or department/school ID to receive the vaccine.

Anyone 50 or older with an underlying condition and proof from a doctor is also now eligible.

“Signed doctor’s note on the physician’s letterhead or prescription pad,” Migoya said.

DeSantis said the state is also considering vaccination pods to streamline the process for law enforcement officials.

“We’ll look at places like Broward, Palm Beach, Brevard,” he said this week.

Starting Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health in Broward County is closing T.Y. Park to the public and converting it to a vaccination site specifically for police officers, firefighters and Broward school employees who are 50 or older.

In honor of those who have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the governor has ordered that flags across the state be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday.

“We must remember all those lost so that we may move forward to ensure a brighter future for all Floridians,” the governor wrote in a memorandum to the director of Real Estate Development and Management.