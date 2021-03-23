Teen arrested in connection with shooting at U.S. 1 Discount Mall

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred last year at the U.S. 1 Discount Mall in Cutler Bay.

Three people were injured in the Dec. 5 incident at the flea market at 18901 S. Dixie Highway.

According to his arrest report, Antonio Delva and several other people approached the victim and got into a physical altercation with him.

Police said Delva repeatedly shot at the victim and the victim shot back, striking the suspect.

A total of three men, ages 18, 19 and 52, were shot, police said.

According to the arrest report, the victim also suffered injuries to his right eye, causing his vision to be skewed.

Police said that several people fled the scene in two red and two black vehicles.

Delva faces an attempted murder charge and he is being held without bond.

A second shooting was reported at the same location last month.

In that incident, the victim attempted to take himself to a hospital, but officers found his car in the area of South Dixie Highway and Southwest 186th Street and rendered aid to him before Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took him to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with further information about either shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.