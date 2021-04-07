Have you seen Brandon Hunter? Officers want to talk to him

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens detectives are asking the public for help with finding Brandon Hunter.

Hunter, 30, is a person of interest in the hit-and-run crash that killed Stephan Maze, 35, on March 9 near the intersection of North Miami Avenue and Northwest 189th Terrace.

Stephan Maze was killed on March 9 during a hit-and-run crash in Miami Gardens. (Courtesy of the Maze family)

On Wednesday afternoon, there were still flowers, a stuffed animal, and candles around a wooden cross that marked the area where Maze was killed. Maze’s grieving mother, Kesta Nelson, was in tears, as she continues to ask for justice.

“I hope they catch the bad guy,” Nelson said. “I know they will ... They know everything now and they are going to help me find this bad guy.”

Detectives said the driver who struck Maze abandoned the car that was involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash and fled. Detectives said they want to question Hunter, but didn’t identify him as a suspect.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Hunter’s whereabouts to call 305-474-1581 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest in the case.

