Florida reports 6,323 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, 74 resident deaths

Florida health officials reported an increase of 6,323 COVID-19 cases Saturday and 74 more resident deaths as a result of the virus.
The state has now verified 2,162,067 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began and 34,404 resident deaths, according to the latest health department data.
Another 670 non-residents have died in Florida from COVID-19.
Coronavirus-related deaths reported in the past day include 14 in Miami-Dade County, seven in Broward County and two in Palm Beach County.
There have been 88,130 resident hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus in the state.
At least 7,934,016 people have received COVID-19 vaccines in Florida, with 5,012,332 people in the state fully vaccinated.
Miami-Dade has had 1,057,469 people receive shots, Broward has had 724,968, Monroe 30,890 and Palm Beach County 582,144, according to the latest numbers posted by the state.
The statewide positivity rate for yesterday’s testing was 6.88%.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 468,908 (+1,444)
Deaths: 6,043(+14)
Yesterday’s positivity: 7%
BROWARD
Cases: 227,738 (+748)
Deaths: 2,769 (+7)
Yesterday’s positivity: 6.97%
MONROE
Cases: 6,731 (+20)
Deaths: 50 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 6.54%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 138,476 (+413)
Deaths: 2,717 (+2)
Yesterday’s positivity: 5.98%
Latest totals
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is over 140.2 million. There have been more than 3 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
The United States has confirmed over 31.6 million cases and has had more than 566,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest totals in the world.
Florida’s daily new cases reported have trended as follows:
- April 17: 6,323
- April 16: 7,296
- April 15: 6,762
- April 14: 6,772
- April 13: 9,068
- April 12: 1,613
- April 11: 5,520
- April 10: 6,906
- April 9: 7,121
- April 8: 7,939
- April 7: 5,885
- April 6: 5,556
- April 5: 3,480
- April 4: 4,794
- April 3: 6,017
- April 2: 6,490
- April 1: 6,790
- March 31: 5,294
- March 30: 5,062
- March 29: 3,374
- March 28: 4,943
- March 27: 5,883
- March 26: 5,750
- March 25: 5,773
- March 24: 5,143
- March 23: 5,302
- March 22: 2,862
- March 21: 3,987
- March 20: 5,105
- March 19: 5,140
- March 18: 5,093
- March 17: 4,599
- March 16: 4,791
- March 15: 2,826
- March 14: 3,699
- March 13: 5,244
- March 12: 5,214
- March 11: 5,065
- March 10: 4,853
- March 9: 4,426
- March 8: 3,312
- March 7: 4,098
- March 6: 4,690
- March 5: 5,975
- March 4: 6,118
- March 3: 6,014
- March 2: 7,179
- March 1: 1,700
- Feb. 28: 5,539
- Feb. 27: 5,459
- Feb. 26: 5,922
- Feb. 25: 6,640
- Feb. 24: 7,128
- Feb. 23: 5,610
- Feb. 22: 4,151
- Feb. 21: 5,065
- Feb. 20: 7,280
- Feb. 19: 6,683
- Feb. 18: 5,117
- Feb. 17: 7,342
- Feb. 16: 6,297
- Feb. 15: 3,615
- Feb. 14: 5,436
- Feb. 13: 7,515
- Feb. 12: 7,617
- Feb. 11: 8,525
- Feb. 10: 7,537
- Feb. 9: 7,023
- Feb. 8: 5,737
- Feb. 7: 6,624
- Feb. 6: 7,468
- Feb. 5: 11,543
- Feb. 4: 7,711
- Feb. 3: 6,979
- Feb. 2: 10,533
- Feb. 1: 5,730
- Jan. 31: 7,788
- Jan. 30: 15,019
- Jan. 29: 10,976
- Jan. 28: 11,423
- Jan. 27: 8,408
- Jan. 26: 9,594
- Jan. 25: 8,720
- Jan. 24: 9,535
- Jan. 23: 12,311
- Jan. 22: 13,719
- Jan. 21: 12,873
- Jan. 20: 11,914
- Jan. 19: 9,816
- Jan. 18: 8,002
- Jan. 17: 11,093
- Jan. 16: 12,119
- Jan. 15: 16,875
- Jan. 14: 13,720
- Jan. 13: 13,990
- Jan. 12: 14,896
- Jan. 11: 11,576
- Jan. 10: 12,313
- Jan. 9: 15,445
- Jan. 8: 19,530
- Jan. 7: 19,816
- Jan. 6: 17,783
- Jan. 5: 15,431
- Jan. 4: 11,256
- Jan. 3: 10,603
- Jan. 2: 31,518* (includes cases from Jan. 1)
- Jan. 1: State provided no updated information
- Dec. 31: 17,192
- Dec. 30: 13,871
- Dec. 29: 12,075
- Dec. 28: 8,198
- Dec. 27: 7,391
- Dec. 26: 17,042* (includes cases from Dec. 25)
- Dec. 25: State provided no updated information
- Dec. 24: 13,147
- Dec. 23: 11,384
- Dec. 22: 10,434
- Dec. 21: 11,015
- Dec. 20: 8,401
- Dec. 19: 11,682
- Dec. 18: 13,000
- Dec. 17: 13,148
- Dec. 16: 11,541
- Dec. 15: 9,411
- Dec. 14: 8,452
- Dec. 13: 8,958
- Dec. 12: 10,577
- Dec. 11: 11,699
- Dec. 10: 11,335
- Dec. 9: 9,592
- Dec. 8: 7,985
- Dec. 7: 7,711
- Dec. 6: 8,436
- Dec. 5: 10,431
- Dec. 4: 10,177
- Dec. 3: 10,870
- Dec. 2: 9,994
- Dec. 1: 8,847
- Nov. 30: 6,658
- Nov. 29: 7,363
- Nov. 28: 6,277
- Nov. 27: 17,344* (includes cases from Nov. 26)
- Nov. 26: State provided no updated information
- Nov. 25: 8,376
- Nov. 24: 8,555
- Nov. 23: 6,331
- Nov. 22: 6,586
- Nov. 21: 8,410
- Nov. 20: 9,085
- Nov. 19: 9,085
- Nov. 18: 7,925
- Nov. 17: 7,459
- Nov. 16: 4,663
- Nov. 15: 10,105
- Nov. 14: 4,544
- Nov. 13: 6,933
- Nov. 12: 5,607
- Nov. 11: 5,838
- Nov. 10: 4,353
- Nov. 9: 3,924
- Nov. 8: 6,820
- Nov. 7: 4,452
- Nov. 6: 5,245
- Nov. 5: 6,257
- Nov. 4: 4,423
- Nov. 3: 4,637
- Nov. 2: 4,651
- Nov. 1: 4,865
- Oct. 31: 2,331
- Oct. 30: 5,592
- Oct. 29: 4,198
- Oct. 28: 4,115
- Oct. 27: 4,298
- Oct. 26: 3,377
- Oct. 25: 2,385
- Oct. 24: 4,471
- Oct. 23: 3,689
- Oct. 22: 5,557
- Oct. 21: 2,145
- Oct. 20: 3,662
- Oct. 19: 1,707
- Oct. 18: 2,539
- Oct. 17: 4,044
- Oct. 16: 3,449
- Oct. 15: 3,356
- Oct. 14: 2,883
- Oct. 13: 2,725
- Oct. 12: 1,533
- Oct. 11: 5,570* (includes a data backlog)
- Oct. 10: State provided no updated information
- Oct. 9: 2,908
- Oct. 8: 3,306
- Oct. 7: 2,582
- Oct. 6: 2,251
- Oct. 5: 1,415
- Oct. 4: 1,844
- Oct. 3: 2,811
- Oct. 2: 2,660
- Oct. 1: 2,628
- Sept. 30: 1,948
- Sept. 29: 3,266
- Sept. 28: 738
- Sept. 27: 1,882
- Sept. 26: 2,795
- Sept. 25: 2,847
- Sept. 24: 2,541
- Sept. 23: 2,590
- Sept. 22: 2,470
- Sept. 21: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
