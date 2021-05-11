Broward School Board to discuss Robert Runcie separation agreement

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward County School Board is meeting Tuesday to discuss the mutual separation agreement for Superintendent Robert Runcie that was agreed upon between Runcie’s attorney and board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood.

The board will have the final say on whether the separation agreement is approved.

On Monday, Osgood and Runcie’s attorney agreed to a $743,052 separation agreement.

The figure includes a 90-day transition period and 20 weeks of severance, including a payout of accrued vacation and sick time, money to his state retirement pension and attorney fees for the separation agreement.

“That number comes from contract arrangements that allows Mr. Runcie’s salary to be paid for the 90 days. State statute allows 20 weeks of severance pay that you have to give,” Osgood said.

The School Board finalized its separation agreement with its general counsel Barbara Myrick last week, agreeing to allow her to leave with 20 weeks of severance pay, totaling $226,349.87. The money includes accrued sick and vacation time, along with Myrick’s pension from the Florida retirement system.

Runcie and Myrick are both facing charges related to communication with witnesses in the pending public corruption case of a former BCPS employee.

They both want the district to pay for their legal defense, and that request was granted for Myrick on Thursday. But if found guilty, Myrick would have to reimburse the district.

