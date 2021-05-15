Surveillance video in case of boy killed shows Mercedes-Benz driver speeding

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – The family of an 11-year-old boy who died after a driver struck him on Feb. 10 in Sunny Isles Beach shared a surveillance video showing the driver speeding.

Anthony Reznik was on the marked crosswalk on Sunny Isles Boulevard when Samentha Toussaint, who was driving a red Mercedes-Benz, ran a red light, police said. The family is still waiting for justice.

Anthony’s father, Mark Reznik, and his mother, Inna Trakhtenberg, said the video shows their son and daughter crossing the street as the pedestrian light was flashing the countdown.

“It’s a huge, huge tragedy even though the story is super simple,” Trachtenberg said.

The video also shows when the red car struck their son. It didn’t have its headlights on.

“I don’t want to see people like that who [are] recklessly driving behind the wheel,” Trachtenberg said. “And I don’t know why, but no one does anything about this, and it has been three months.”

Before the car crash, Toussaint had dozens of traffic citations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, including seven separate citations for driving on a suspended license.

Anthony suffered a head injury and doctors at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital told his parents he was brain dead. They decided to donate his organs to help save lives and took him off life support. He died a hero.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office had yet to file charges against Toussaint on Friday.

