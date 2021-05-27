Woman injured during shooting stemming from fight in Miami Beach, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A woman was injured after a fight with another woman turned into a shooting on Wednesday night in Miami Beach, police said.

An officer heard a gunshot near the intersection of 18th Street and Meridian Avenue. When he turned to investigate, he found a woman wounded. Her leg was bleeding, police said.

According to Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, the officer arrested a woman who he suspected to be the attacker and seized the weapon.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital and deemed the injuries were not life-threatening.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.