Shopping center where mass shooting happened has troubled past, retired police major says

Miami-Dade Police work the scene of a shooting outside of a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla., Sunday, May 30, 2021. Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said. The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Specific information about the suspects responsible for a mass shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade has been slow to come in, but a retired Miami-Dade Police Commander in the district where it happened said the shopping center has been trouble in the past.

Detectives continued to scour the scene in the Country Club Shopping Center at El Mula Banquet Hall, located at 7630 Northwest 186th St., for evidence Sunday, searching for anything that could lead them to the shooters. All police have said is that there were three gunman and that they fired indiscriminately into the crowd outside of a concert venue before getting into a white Nissan pathfinder and driving off.

“The very first that we do on a major scene like this is try and identify as many witnesses as possible, as many videos as possible and identifying where all the victims are,” said Ignacio Alvarez, a retired major with the Miami Dade Police Department.

Now an attorney, Alvarez was commander of the Northwest District from 2012 to 2016.

" . . .Fights, disturbances. What happened last night is unprecedented. It’s never happened before, but it’s an area that was an area of concern for us because you had constant calls,” he said.

Alvarez said that detectives are looking through surveillance video and interviewing witnesses and trying to pin down those suspects in the Pathfinderm who they are and why they opened fire.

“All the video that’s being downloaded, they’re going to be going through it trying to recognize faces, running it through facial recognition . . . even show them to the victims themselves to try and identify who they are as fast as possible,” Alvarez said.

But he says the best way for them to be caught is for those with information to come forward.

“People saw what happened, people saw the car, people saw the fleeing, people saw the faces, people need to get involved so shootings like this can stop,” Alvarez said. “This is not just a police investigation, the police are going to need the community involved.”

To encourage people to come forward, businessman and television personality Marcus Lemonis sent out a tweet announcing that he was offering a $100,000 reward for tips that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.