Police: Gunman’s accomplice arrested following shootout outside The Licking in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man has been arrested several months after a shootout occurred outside The Licking restaurant in Miami Beach, which left three people injured.

Jaylen White, 22, who is accused of handing one of the gunman an AK-47 that was used in the shooting, was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

According to his arrest warrant, the shooting occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31 outside of The Licking restaurant at 754 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach police said Keshawn McLean, 24, had been kicked out of the restaurant after getting into an altercation with another man and was turned away by a security guard when he tried to reenter.

Police said McLean turned around and began to argue with a group of men riding in a Lamborghini SUV that was parked in front of the restaurant and then started screaming, “Draco, Draco, Draco, where’s the Draco?...Give me the Draco.”

The security guard told police that he knew a Draco is an AK-47 pistol and heard four to five gunshots ring out moments later.

Authorities said White, who is from Birmingham, Alabama, was the person who handed McLean the firearm.

Police said the security guard fired his 9-mm Glock 17 toward McLean before McLean jumped into a dark-colored Jaguar SUV and fled the scene with two other people.

Police said two men were shot during the incident and a woman was grazed by a bullet.

All three victims survived their injuries.

McLean, who is from New York, remains at large.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.