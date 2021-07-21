Over 450 pets need to be adopted or fostered from Miami-Dade shelter, especially large and senior dogs

10-month-old Missy is ready to be adopted at Miami-Dade Animal Services in Doral. Photo: Miami-Dade Animal Services on Instagram @adoptmiamipets.

DORAL, Fla. – Miami-Dade Animal Services is making a plea to the public after an overwhelmingly large number of cats and dogs desperately need loving permanent or temporary homes — especially those older in age.

According to Miami-Dade Animal Services, every year during the summer months, animal welfare and rescue organizations across the country experience an influx of pets in need of loving homes.

With these numbers on the rise (especially from those who adopted pets during the COVID-19 pandemic who no longer can care for them) plus, in anticipation of expected new arrivals continuing throughout the summer, Miami-Dade Animal Services is making a plea for adopters and fosters to open their hearts and homes to a shelter pet, especially medium and large-sized dogs (and those older in age, like Rosie, below).

In the last month alone, the shelter has taken in a staggering 2,600 pets, and currently has more than 450 adoptable pets ready to go home with a forever or foster family as soon as Wednesday.

How can I adopt a dog or a cat today?

If you or someone you know is Interested in adopting, visit the Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Doral today to meet with available pets.

All adoptions include the first set of age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, deworming, and spay/neuter surgery.

Adoption fees are $85 for puppies, $65 for dogs 4-months and older, and $35 for cats.

For more information, and for a step-by-step guide on how to adopt, click here.

How do I sign up to foster a dog or cat?

Foster families can help by providing a temporary home to a medium or large size dog — and no prior foster experience is necessary. Plus, there is no cost for foster families, and Miami-Dade Animal Services will provide all of the supplies needed to care for the pet.

Furthermore, if you are a student, foster families with students looking to earn community service hours will be awarded three times the credit of hours.

To sign up to foster, send an email to asdfoster@miamidade.gov, or, click here.

Miami-Dade Animal Services’ Pet Adoption and Protection Center is located at 3599 NW 79th Avenue in Doral, Florida, and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit their website, call 311, or follow Animal Services on Instagram.

Three of Miami-Dade Animal Services’ longest residents:

“Stella (A2222470), who has been with us since early March, is an absolute sweetheart and a great pet to be around. She is a 5-year-old, gray American Bulldog with a lovely smile. Stella just wants to cuddle up next to someone and receive all the attention and affection she can. She rarely gets distracted and is potty-trained. We recommend Stella goes to a loving and caring home that will welcome her as a great addition to their family.”

“Big Boy (A2229338) needs love too! Big Boy is a 5-year-old Terrier mix who has been under our care since April. Like his name suggests, Big Boy has a lot of body, but also plenty of love to go around. At our Meet-and-Greet events, Big Boy has been a very social boy who loves a good belly rub from just about anyone. Due to his size, we recommend that you only take him out for short walks. We believe that Big Boy could become anyone’s most cherished companion.”

“Zeus (A1591899) is a 7-year-old American Bulldog who has been at our shelter since early May. He is a fun dog, who enjoys his time outside and exploring his surroundings. Zeus is highly leash-reactive, so we believe that his best home would be with someone who is experienced and able to provide the leash training he needs. Zeus is available for adoption, foster, or rescue. His adoption fee will be waived during the Hot Pet Summer.”