Miami family pushing vaccine after COVID hospitalizations

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Florida’s COVID cases continue to reach record highs, one Miami family says they wished they’d been vaccinated after all three were hospitalized recently.

COVID cases in the Sunshine State now account for more than 20% of the nation’s new cases and hospitalizations.

The Florida Hospital Association says COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled in the last two weeks.

The organization’s president is calling the vaccine a lifesaver, saying the vast majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Yoiris Duran, her 55-year-old husband and 25-year-old son were all hospitalized recently with the virus.

Ad

In an interview this week, she says they were so sick, she feared they might die and is now urging her friends to get vaccinated.

For information on where COVID-19 vaccines are available in South Florida, click here.