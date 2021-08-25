Teen arrested for Cooper City attempted armed burglary, sexual battery of 7-year-old will be charged as adult

Teen charged as adult in armed sexual batter of 7-year-old girl

COOPER CITY, Fla. – A teenage suspect in an armed burglary and sexual assault of a minor will be charged as an adult.

Detectives are charging 16-year-old Joshua Bouwnese with armed kidnapping and lewd or lascivious conduct on a minor in addition to his initial charge of attempted armed burglary on a dwelling.

According to police, Bouwnese armed himself with a knife and used it to cut into the screen patio of a Cooper City townhome and gain access through a sliding glass door.

The teen then passed by expensive items such as a laptop and instead went straight upstairs to the room of a 7-year-old girl, according to a police report.

Police said they positively identified Bouwnese through DNA evidence.