Mother-daughter, Miami-Dade County Public Schools employees, die of COVID-19

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Lakisha Williams, a mother of two teens, and her mother, Lillian Smith, both employees of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died of complications with COVID-19 at Jackson South Medical Center.

Williams’ husband, Jermaine Williams, said she and Smith were not vaccinated against COVID-19 and were admitted to the hospital in early August. Williams had been promoted to the school cafeteria manager, but she never made it to her first day.

“I was so proud when she got her degree to be this manager, and my wife only did this — not even a month,” the grieving widow said through tears.

Smith was a veteran teacher. She was teaching first-grade students at William A. Chapman Elementary School in Miami-Dade County’s Naranja neighborhood.

She was a wonderful lady,” Jermaine Williams.

Miami-Dade County Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said their cases are a reminder of how destructive the coronavirus is.