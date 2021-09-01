Partly Cloudy icon
Hialeah residents fear for their lives after dispute over parked car

Liane Morejon, Reporter

HIALEAH, Fla. – A family from Hialeah said they had to leave their home, and they are in fear for their lives after a dispute on Monday that blew out of proportion.

Surveillance video shows a group threatening a Bella Luna Condos resident who asked a woman to move a parked car that was blocking the way.

“My husband tells her, ‘Well, we are going to go out if you could move the car!’ They started to get very aggressive like giving us an attitude. Everything from there just escalated to a point that it shouldn’t have,” the victim said.

There were two other drivers who got off and started to kick their apartment door and shouting threats. The residents called 911, but they feel like officers are not really protecting them.

