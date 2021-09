Pedestrian struck and killed on Friday night in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A pedestrian died on Friday night in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an area near the intersection of Northwest 31st Avenue and Northwest 35th Street.

Deputies said the pedestrian was attempting to cross Northwest 31st Avenue. The driver who struck and killed the pedestrian was cooperating with deputies.

Deputies closed the area during the investigation.

