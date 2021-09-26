Rally held in Miami Gardens to show support for Haitian migrants

A gathering was held Sunday in South Florida as a showing of support for Haitian refugees.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A gathering was held Sunday in South Florida as a showing of support for Haitian refugees.

Local leaders including Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava joined rallygoers at Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church in Miami Gardens.

They are calling for the immediate end to the deportation of Haitian migrants.

The Haitian National Anthem kicked off the rally and prayer service late Sunday afternoon.

Videos and images of Haitian migrants by the thousands in Del Rio, Texas at the border have been heart-wrenching to see.

Over the weekend, new images showed what appeared to be another humanitarian crisis building in the Bahamas.

“The president needs to undo the policy of the previous administration that allowed for those mass deportations and slow down the situation and provide for humanitarian relief,” said Levine Cava.

There is still a large feeling of hurt and anger over the images in Del Rio of U.S. Border Patrol agents using horses and ropes to corral Black Haitian migrants.

It has many fuming and has already forced U.S. officials to suspend that tactic.

