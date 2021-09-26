Partly Cloudy icon
85º
wplg logo

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Stephane Gilles

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: Haiti, This Week in South Florida, Politics
Haiti has been in turmoil for a long time.
Haiti has been in turmoil for a long time.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Haiti has been in turmoil for a long time.

You could say since the massive earthquake in 2010 that killed 300,000 people.

The recent earthquake last month killed 2,200 people, a crisis made worse by a tropical storm and all that occurred during a political crisis following the president’s assassination weeks before.

Haiti’s liaison in South Florida is the Consulate and the Consul General, Stephane Gilles, joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg. Their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email