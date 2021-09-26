This Week in South Florida: Frederica Wilson

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson oof Miami represents more Haitian Americans than any other member of congress.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The border at Del Rio is reopened and the migrant encampment is gone.

The outrage and confusion in South Florida is fresh and strong.

About 2,000 of the Haitian migrants from Del Rio are back in Haiti. More than 12,000 have been released provisionally into the U.S. They’ll go before migrant judges.

Around 5,000 migrants are being detained by ICE, which will screen them. No doubt many will be repatriated.

South Florida is the home to the nation’s largest Haitian community.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson oof Miami represents more Haitian Americans than any other member of congress.

