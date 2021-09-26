Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Frederica Wilson

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Haiti
Congresswoman Frederica Wilson oof Miami represents more Haitian Americans than any other member of congress.
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The border at Del Rio is reopened and the migrant encampment is gone.

The outrage and confusion in South Florida is fresh and strong.

About 2,000 of the Haitian migrants from Del Rio are back in Haiti. More than 12,000 have been released provisionally into the U.S. They’ll go before migrant judges.

Around 5,000 migrants are being detained by ICE, which will screen them. No doubt many will be repatriated.

South Florida is the home to the nation’s largest Haitian community.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

