This Week in South Florida: Alix Desulme and Mary Estime-Irvin

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As Border Patrol and Immigration agents worked to clear migrants from the huge camp on the border at Del Rio, a contingent of Haitian American leaders from South Florida flew to Texas to help.

Among them, two North Miami City Council members who are also part of the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network.

Councilman Alix Desulme is the current national chair. He and North Miami Councilwoman Mary Estime-Irvin got back from the border late this weekend.

They joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

