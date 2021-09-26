This Week in South Florida: Alix Desulme and Mary Estime-Irvin

As Border Patrol and Immigration agents worked to clear migrants from the huge camp on the border at Del Rio, a contingent of Haitian American leaders from South Florida flew to Texas to help.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As Border Patrol and Immigration agents worked to clear migrants from the huge camp on the border at Del Rio, a contingent of Haitian American leaders from South Florida flew to Texas to help.

Among them, two North Miami City Council members who are also part of the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network.

Councilman Alix Desulme is the current national chair. He and North Miami Councilwoman Mary Estime-Irvin got back from the border late this weekend.

