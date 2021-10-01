Miya Marcano’s loved ones meet during candlelight vigils in Pembroke Pines, Orlando

Miya Marcano’s loved ones met on Thursday night for candlelight vigils in Pembroke Pines and Orlando.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The candles lined up in heart shape glimmered on Thursday night outside of Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines.

A group of Miya Marcano’s family and friends met to pray for her outside of the school where she graduated from last year.

“Even people who don’t know her can just feel her spirit and smile and that means a lot,” said Miya’s aunt Simone Pedro. “We will never stop looking for Miya. We won’t. The day we stop is the day she’s home.”

The 19-year-old woman was last seen about 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments where she lived as a Valencia College student in Orlando. There was a vigil there on Thursday night too.

Blake Cevieux, Miya’s former classmate, said he was heartbroken and he hopes Miya is alive and returns home to her family.

“She is just a great person,” Cevieux said. “It’s really unfortunate and sad to know that this is all happening.”

Deputies said they suspect foul play. On Monday, they found Armando Manuel Caballero, a person of interest in the case who worked in maintenance at the Arden Villas Apartments, dead of an apparent suicide. He was 27.

Deputies from three counties, who are receiving help from FBI agents and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, are asking anyone with information about the case to call 407-836-4357.