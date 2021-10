Two people were injured during a crash on Friday night on Interstate 95 near Hallandale Beach.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured during a crash that sounded like an explosion on Friday night near Hallandale Beach.

The two injured were in a white car that collided with the back of a black car on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95.

The woman who was driving the black car was not injured. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.