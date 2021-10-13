Miya Marcano’s loved ones attend ‘Celebration of Live’ at Cooper City church

COOPER CITY, – Miya Marcano was very loved. Her large circle of family and friends traveled from the British Virgin Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, Canada, and other parts of the world to say goodbye.

They met to grieve together for a wake on Wednesday at the Cooper City Church of God, at 9191 Stirling Rd., and to try to come to terms with the tragedy of a life cut short.

There were heart-shaped flower arrangements on stage near large portraits of her smiling. Bouquets of spring flowers surrounded a wooden closed casket

Miya Marcano, 19, graduated from Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines.

Her mother, Yma Scarbriel, was proud when her 19-year-old daughter graduated from Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines and moved to Orlando to attend Valencia College.

Marcano was living at the Arden Villas, a gated apartment complex that is about a mile away from the University of Central Florida campus. She also worked at the Arden Villas’ leasing office. Scarbriel reported her missing on Sept. 24 and a search team found her dead on Oct. 2.

After a funeral service on Thursday morning at the same church in Cooper City, internment will be at the Bailey Memorial Gardens, 7801 Bailey Rd., in North Lauderdale.

“Miya always said she would change the world, and we want to ensure her legacy lives on,” Scarbriel said in a statement.

Marcano’s family is asking that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Miya Marcano Memorial Fund. To honor her memory, they want to help families of missing persons and advocate for students’ safety.

HER DISAPPEARANCE

Her family was alarmed when Marcano didn’t board her Sept. 24 flight to Fort Lauderdale. An aunt said she quickly suspected Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at Arden Villas who had made several unwanted romantic advances.

Detectives later found Caballero, 27, used a key fob to open her apartment door at 2:14 p.m. and at 4:34 p.m., on Sept. 24, before Marcano used her key fob to enter her apartment at 5:06 p.m.

Detectives believe Caballero drove out of the Arden Villas at 5:52 p.m., returned at 7:11 p.m., and left at 7:38 p.m. About 40 minutes later, deputies said Caballero was in the area of the dilapidated Tymber Skan on the Lake Condominiums for about 20 minutes.

Miya Marcano's mother reported her missing on Sept. 24.

MURDER AND SUICIDE

Unable to reach Marcano, Scarbriel called the police to report her missing about 9:23 p.m. A deputy responded about 10:02 p.m. to the Arden Villas to conduct a welfare check.

Shortly before 5 a.m., on Sept. 25, a deputy met with Marcano’s relatives at the Arden Villas. Police officers and Marcano’s relatives visited Caballero’s apartment in Seminole County, police said.

Detectives believe Caballero left his apartment about 3 p.m. on Sept. 25, and he sent his last text message about 9:35 p.m. Deputies found him dead by suicide about 10:34 a.m., Sept. 27.

A search team found Marcano’s lifeless body about 10:45 a.m., on Oct. 2 in a marshy wooded area in the Tymber Skan property where Caballero had been on the night of Sept. 24.

Detectives said the killer used black tape to bind her hands and feet and to cover her mouth. Deputies said her purse and identification were nearby.

THURSDAY SERVICE

The City of Pembroke Pines would like to extend our condolences to the family of Miya Marcano.



