Santa’s Enchanted Forest is back; this time in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Santa’s Enchanted Forest was officially open on Thursday at its new location in Hialeah.

The holiday-themed festival is celebrating its 58th year with more than 100 rides including “The Dizzy Dragon,” the “Monkey Maze Mirrors,” the “Orient Express Coaster” and the “Wacky Worm Coaster.”

: The tunnel of lights, dozens of animated displays, extreme rides, and the country’s “biggest” traveling “Sky High Ferris Wheel.”

“This is Merry Christmas to everyone. We are super excited. This is wonderful to be open here in Hialeah Park,” said Maritza Gutierrez, a spokeswoman for Santa’s Enchanted Forest.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest will open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight at 3100 E. 4th Ave.